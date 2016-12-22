Metro-East News

December 22, 2016

Police searching for missing teen who threatened suicide, fled from home

St. Louis authorities are looking for a missing teenage girl who fled her mother’s home and left a suicide note behind, according to KMOV and other St. Louis news outlets.

The girl, identified as Tori Symone Flowers-Rhodes, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2440 block of Greenbriar after arguing with her mother, KSDK reported.

She is described as a black woman, 5-2, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory regarding Flowers-Rhodes, and are asking the public to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210911 if she is seen.

The girl has threatened suicide in the past, police told Fox2News and other St. Louis news media.

