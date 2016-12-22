These Collinsville businesses were caught selling alcohol to minors

Seven Collinsville businesses had workers cited for unlawful sale of alcoholic liquor to a minor on Wednesday during an underage alcohol compliance check conducted by the Collinsville Police Department.
A total of 25 businesses with liquor licenses were targeted during the check. The following businesses had workers who allegedly sold alcohol to a minor:
▪ Hot Shot Liquor, 723 Vandalia
▪ Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Road
▪ Collinsville BP, 9504 Collinsville Road
▪ Midtown Liquor, 412 W. Clay St.
▪ Deans Liquor, 210 W. Main
▪ Eddie’s Meat Market, 828 S. Morrison
▪ Headliners Bar and Grill, 109 E. Main
“We believe the use of these compliance checks will decrease alcohol sales to minors and reduce alcohol-related injuries,” Maj. Brett Boerm said in a news release. “By decreasing alcohol availability, we believe that these compliance checks will also reduce alcohol-related problems and crime amongst youth.”
Earlier this month, eight O’Fallon businesses failed in a similar underage alcohol compliance check conducted by the Illinois Liquor Commission and the O’Fallon Police Department.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
