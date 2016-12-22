Metro-East News

December 22, 2016 4:58 PM

These Collinsville businesses were caught selling alcohol to minors

By Don O’Brien

COLLINSVILLE

Seven Collinsville businesses had workers cited for unlawful sale of alcoholic liquor to a minor on Wednesday during an underage alcohol compliance check conducted by the Collinsville Police Department.

A total of 25 businesses with liquor licenses were targeted during the check. The following businesses had workers who allegedly sold alcohol to a minor:

▪  Hot Shot Liquor, 723 Vandalia

▪  Casey’s General Store, 217 N. Bluff Road

▪  Collinsville BP, 9504 Collinsville Road

▪  Midtown Liquor, 412 W. Clay St.

▪  Deans Liquor, 210 W. Main

▪  Eddie’s Meat Market, 828 S. Morrison

▪  Headliners Bar and Grill, 109 E. Main

“We believe the use of these compliance checks will decrease alcohol sales to minors and reduce alcohol-related injuries,” Maj. Brett Boerm said in a news release. “By decreasing alcohol availability, we believe that these compliance checks will also reduce alcohol-related problems and crime amongst youth.”

Earlier this month, eight O’Fallon businesses failed in a similar underage alcohol compliance check conducted by the Illinois Liquor Commission and the O’Fallon Police Department.

