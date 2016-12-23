Two cited for selling tobacco to minors in Collinsville

The Collinsville Police Department this week conducted tobacco compliance checks at 26 businesses.
As a result, two people were cited at two separate businesses on Thursday for unlawful sale of tobacco to a minor, according to a news release.
Police said Aleatha M. Moore, 25, was cited at a Collinsville BP gas station as well as Jason L. Weiss, 36, at Lucky’s Vape Escape.
The compliance checks were conducted with help from members of the Collinsville Police Explorers to deter tobacco outlets from selling to minors.
