Three Belleville businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

The Belleville Police Department along with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission said three businesses failed compliance checks conducted on Wednesday night.
Police said in a Facebook post Friday that the compliance checks were done at 12 different convenience stores and restaurants in Belleville.
The following three businesses were cited by the police department and state liquor control commission for selling alcohol to minors:
▪ Seven Restaurant and Lounge at 7 South High St.
▪ Conoco at 7406 West Main St.
▪ Wine Tap at 223 East Main St.
