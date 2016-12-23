Heroin dealer found asleep with drugs and pistol gets eight years in prison

An East St. Louis man was sentenced to federal prison more than a year after being nabbed in connection to a metro-east drug bust, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Brandy C. Anderson, 33, received more than eight years in prison Friday for possession with intent to distribute heroin and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges in June.
U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce said Anderson was arrested in November 2015 after he was seen sleeping in a car with six grams of heroin and a loaded .45 caliber Colt pistol in East St. Louis.
The arrest was made at least three months after authorities with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois had announced that 35 people had been charged with dealing or using heroin as well as other drug-related charges.
Court records said Anderson admitted to police that to he was going to sell the heroin found in the car and that he had been selling “a half ounce of heroin a day” for about nine months.
Anderson was previously convicted of burglary in St. Clair County four years ago.
The investigation was conducted by the East St. Louis Police Department and by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Garrison.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
