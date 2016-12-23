Scooby Doo had to be euthanized. Now police want to arrest his owner.

St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate a Caseyville man who has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Corey L. Wood, 47, of the 200 block of Oliver Street. Police alleged that Wood neglected to care for a dog that later died. According to information filed in Wood’s case, Scooby Doo was a black, male dog that needed veterinary care, and Wood failed to provide proper veterinary care for the animal.
Justin Biggs, a detective with St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, said Scooby Doo was checked out by St. Clair County Animal Control officials. The dog was too sick to be saved and had to euthanized, Biggs said.
Biggs said the Caseyville Police Department launched an investigation into the dog’s health on Oct. 7 after being tipped off by people who were concerned about the dog’s welfare.
After the dog was euthanized, the Sheriff’s Department began its own investigation into the dog’s death on Nov. 4. Biggs said the case was handled by the St. Clair County Animal Abuse Task Force, which was launched by State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly in March 2015 to handle such cases.
Biggs said police have made a number of attempts to take Wood into custody, but they have not had any success. He is wanted on an arrest warrant with bail set at $5,000.
Aggravated animal cruelty is a Class 4 felony. If convicted, Wood could be sentenced to one to three years in prison. He would be eligible for probation.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments