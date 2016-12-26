Bailey Cakes and Afterwords Books to switch buildings

Bailey Cakes and Afterwords Books are switching buildings across the street from each other for their "forever homes."
Metro-East News

Bob Ellison shares his voice with the community

Bob Ellison sings Christmas songs for the St. Louis University Family Medicine Residency Program at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital’s annual holiday party in Belleville. Ellison, of O'Fallon, retired from Band of Mid-America out of Scott Air Force Base and turned 80 in October. He continues to sing throughout the St. Louis-metropolitan area.

O'Fallon Progress

O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

O'Fallon police host an annual Breakfast With Santa event at Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School the weekend before Christmas for community members, their kids and grandkids, free of charge. The event organizers accept cash and food donations for the O'Fallon Food Pantry.

Metro-East News

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Belleville

Belleville police and fire crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Green Mount Road and Golf Course Drive near the Orchards subdivision.

