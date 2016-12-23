One dead after two-vehicle crash in Macoupin County

One person died Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in rural Macoupin County.
According to a news release from Illinois State Police District 18 officials, the crash took place at 4:49 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 16 and Spanish Needle Road. Police said Billy Malloy, 53, of Gillespie, was pulling out on to Illinois 16 when the 2005 blue Chevrolet he was driving was hit by a 2007 maroon Chrysler van driven by Larry Secor, 71, of East Gillespie.
Secor’s vehicle hit the passenger side of Malloy’s vehicle, police said. Both vehicles left the road and came to rest in a field to the south of Illinois 16. Police said a passenger in Malloy’s vehicle, Margaret Malloy, 56, of Gillespie, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.
Police said Margaret Malloy had been ejected from the vehicle. The crash is still being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Gillespie Fire and Ambulance and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
