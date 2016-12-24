Boil order issued for parts of Highland

A boil order has been issued for certain areas of Highland because of a water main break.
Customers at the following addresses on State Route 143 are affected — 12570, 12571, 12587, 12591, 12595, 12603 and 2633 Northtown Way. Addresses on Suppiger Way, Suppiger Lane, Eagle Way Dr., Troxler Way, Central Blvd. are also affected. Residents in those areas should boil water used for drinking or cooking before use until further notice. The order will be lifted once samples taken to the lab have received satisfactory results, typically within 48 hours.
A boil order is issued, as required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, when any work results in an interruption of service, or causes water pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch. A boil order remains in effect until test results from the lab indicate the water is safe, typically 48 hours.
For more information, call Highland Public Works at 618-654-6823.
