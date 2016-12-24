Expect dense fog Saturday morning, showers on Christmas Day

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the remainder of Saturday morning in the St. Louis region.
Areas of dense fog will persist throughout the morning, though no hazardous weather is expected for the remainder of the Christmas weekend in the region, according to the weather service. Counties in southwestern Illinois and eastern Missouri are included in the advisory. Holiday travelers should use extra precaution when venturing out Saturday morning.
Temperatures in the metro-east are expected to reach into the high 40s Saturday and up to 60 degrees on Christmas Day. That’s not the warmest day on record for Christmas Day in St. Louis, however. In 1889, the temperature reached 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The record low was set in 1983 at -13 degrees.
This year, there is only a 20 percent chance in St. Louis of a White Christmas, counted as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day by 6 a.m., the National Weather Service reports. The most recent St. Louis White Christmas was in 2010 when 0.3 inches of snow fell on top of 3 inches of snow.
Here's the full forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today…Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. High in the lower 50s. Light wind.
Tonight…Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after midnight. Low around 40. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Light wind.
Christmas day…Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning…Then chance of showers…Possibly mixed with drizzle in the afternoon. High around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday night…Breezy…Warmer…Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening…Then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the 60s by midnight…Then near steady overnight. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday…Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning…Then mostly sunny in the afternoon. High around 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday night…Much colder. Mostly clear. Low in the lower 30s.
Tuesday…Cooler. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s.
Tuesday night…Mostly clear. Low around 30.
Wednesday and wednesday night…Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. High in the upper 40s. Low in the mid 30s.
Thursday and thursday night…Mostly clear. High in the mid 40s. Low in the mid 20s.
Friday…Mostly sunny. High around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
