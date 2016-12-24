Firefighters battle Marissa structure fire on Christmas Eve

A structure on East Lyons Street in Marissa caught fire Christmas Eve.
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Belleville

Belleville police and fire crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Green Mount Road and Golf Course Drive near the Orchards subdivision.

