Firefighters battle Marissa structure fire on Christmas Eve

Ron and Ellen Beckmann win the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion hall in Nashville, Ill., after 49 weeks of drawings. The Beckmanns said they will split the money with friends. The jackpot was $377,469.
Belleville police and fire crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Green Mount Road and Golf Course Drive near the Orchards subdivision.
There's only five more days for the metro-east chapter of the Salvation Army to reach its goal of $215,000. So far, $149,000 has been raised, according to Daniel Simmons, who was helped by the nonprofit group when he was younger. Simmons is captain of the Salvation Army of St. Clair County.