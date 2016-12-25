Not your typical Christmas forecast: High near 60, chance of storms

The holiday will see unseasonably warm temperatures and even a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
The holday week will see clearing skies but colder temperatures, with rain and snow in the extended forecast for New Year’s weekend.
Christmas morning dawned gray and overcast, with fog in some areas. The mercury was expected to rise throughout the day, with the warmest temperatures in the evening hours.
The seven-day outlook:
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Christmas night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 11p.m., then patchy fog after 3am. Low around 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Bight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Bight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Bight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Bight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
