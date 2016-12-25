Not your typical Christmas forecast: High near 60, chance of storms

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163 Pause

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

0:26 Their wish for blankets came true hundredfold

1:52 Marine biologist on climate change

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition