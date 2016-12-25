Christmas miracle? Baby Jesus is returned to Edwardsville manger

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

2:17 Last-minute holiday shopping underway in downtown Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg