Fairview Heights police investigating Christmas Eve home invasion

The Fairview Heights Police Department is seeking information about a home invasion that was reported on Christmas Eve.
According to a news release, officers responded to a call in the 200 block of Debra Drive at approximately 11:08 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowner told police that three men forced their way into the residence through a back door and one of them displayed a firearm. The homeowner was put in a pantry as the intruders searched the house. While the intruders searched the house, the homeowner was able to escape and called police. The men had fled the residence by the time police arrived at the scene.
The homeowner told police that the men had taken gifts that had been placed under a Christmas tree inside the home.
Officers with Fairview Heights, O’Fallon and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department searched the area, but were not able to locate the men. The homeowner said the intruders were three black men wearing winter coats.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-429-2100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
