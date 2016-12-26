This week’s weather will feel more like March than December

The calendar says we’re just a few days into winter, but the forecast looks more like what we expect a few days into spring.
Boxing Day looks like a repeat of Christmas Day with unseasonably warm temperatures and more rain. It looks more like a typical December day to the north and west, where a winter storm has practically shut down the Dakotas and caused power outages for thousands of people in the great plains.
If shoveling massive amounts of snow and driving on ice-covered roads is your cup of tea, you won’t like this week’s metro-east forecast. For everyone else, you’ll be able to enjoy a relatively mild finish to 2016.
Here’s the detailed forecast:
Today…Cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning…Then chance of showers in the afternoon. High around 60. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tonight…Much colder. Clear. Low around 30. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday…Cooler…Sunny. High in the mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night…Clear. Low around 30. Light wind.
Wednesday…Mostly sunny. High around 50. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night…Mostly clear. Low in the lower 30s.
Thursday…Blustery. Mostly sunny. High in the lower 40s.
Thursday night…Mostly clear. Low in the upper 20s.
Friday…Sunny. High in the lower 40s.
Friday night…Partly cloudy. Low around 30.
Saturday…Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain… Possibly mixed with snow. High in the mid 40s.
Saturday night…Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Low in the mid 30s.
New years day…Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. High in the mid 40s.
