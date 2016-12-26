These are reasons why you shouldn’t lose your faith in humanity

2016 was a rough year — terrorists continue to attack innocent civilians; mass shootings took the lives of hundreds of people; natural disasters killed thousands and left many more homeless.
But through it all, there were still stories of good people doing what they can to help make the metro-east and the world a better place. These are 10 of the most heartwarming stories we covered this year:
1. Red Bud couple has their car repossessed. Here’s what happened next.
2. She though she’d die on an icy road. Strangers at a nearby church saved her.
3. ‘Smoke was coming off him’: Maryville cops recount fiery rescue
4. Good Samaritan saves a stranger’s home — and two dogs — from fire
5. Two good Samaritans. Two homes saved from burning down.
6. He has Down syndrome and ketp showing up at the firehouse. Now he’s a firefighter.
7. Belleville West’s Kiri Evans proves there’s no conflict between disability, success in life
8. She decided if the state wouldn’t help seniors, she would
9. Belleville teen makes pillowcases for kids with cancer
10. He’s 14 and has one arm — and he just bowled a perfect game
