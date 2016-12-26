Christmas in Chicago results in 12 people being shot dead

Twelve people were killed and more than 40 people wounded since Friday in shootings across the city of Chicago, according to ABC7 in Chicago.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, Eddie Johnson, the city’s police superintendent, said 90 percent of those killed have gang ties, crimial histories, or were on the Chicago Police Department’s strategic subject list. He called the violence “unacceptable.”
Johnson said police have recovered 45 guns from the streets since Friday.
This comes in the midst of a deadly year for Illinois’ biggest city — more than 740 homicides had been recorded by mid-December. Chicago’s epidemic of gun violence has seen more than 3,400 shootings and more than 4,000 wounded victims in 2016.
DNA Info has a database tracking all murders in Chicago since 2012.
