Truck smashes into Alton Subway, still accelerating

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene of a truck smashing into a Subway restaurant, the driver still had his foot on the accelerator.
The truck crashed through the plate glass at the front of the Subway restaurant in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton shortly after noon Monday.
“Upon arrival, (firefighters) found the police already on the scene and the driver was still in the driver’s seat with his foot on the accelerator and the wheels were still turning, generating a lot of smoke inside the building,” said Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold.
Sebold said the driver was removed from the vehicle by police officers and transported to a local hospital. “It is believed there was some kind of medical emergency involved with the driver,” Sebold said. No further details were available on the driver, including his condition.
There were three employees present inside the restaurant, all of whom were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Sebold said none of the injuries were life-threatening. There were no patrons in the restaurant when the crash occurred, he said.
“We were very lucky that no one was actually inside the store or in line, because that is immediately where the driver ran through the building,” Sebold said.
The restaurant and adjacent businesses were closed after the incident. The restaurant will remain closed for a few days, but Sebold said the truck ran through the glass, so the building remains structurally sound.
“We were very fortunate there were no serious injuries or fatalities,” he said.
