Sunny skies expected until this weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday night...Clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday...Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Thursday...Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Friday...Sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday...A chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night...A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday...A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
