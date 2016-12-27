Metro-East News

December 27, 2016 6:51 AM

Sunny skies expected until this weekend

News-Democrat

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday...Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday night...Clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday...Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday...Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday...Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday...A chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night...A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday...A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bailey Cakes and Afterwords Books to switch buildings

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos