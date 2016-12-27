Unwanted holiday gifts? You can ship them for free to Goodwill.

So, you’re not a fan of those bright pink dress socks your mom gave you?
A new partnership between Goodwill Industries, online shopping giant Amazon and other retailers gives you a chance to donate those unwanted items without even getting in the car, and also provides another way to recycle their shipping boxes.
The Give Back Box program allows you to fill up an old shipping box, print out a prepaid shipping label and drop the box off at a local U.S. Postal Service or UPS location or arrange for pickup. The postal service then delivers the donation to your nearest Goodwill location.
Happy #BoxingDay! Post-holiday package pileup? Visit @GiveBackBox to reuse those boxes and send donations to Goodwill for free! #GiveBackBox pic.twitter.com/qbFHBvWyjh— Goodwill Industries (@GoodwillIntl) December 26, 2016
Monika Wiela and Biz Debnath founded the program in 2012, according to the organization’s website. Newegg.com was the first online retailer to join the program, followed by other major retailers like Amazon, Overstock and REI. Shipping costs are covered by Goodwill.
Any donation to Goodwill supports employment placement programs, job training, skills building and other support services in local communities, according to the organization’s website.
