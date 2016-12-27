O’Fallon to see traffic delays near new Metro Recplex until Jan. 30

Road construction to the new McKendree Metro Recplex could lead to “significant traffic delays” in the area, the city of O’Fallon said on Monday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be restricting westbound lanes East Highway 50, just west of Highway 158, until Jan. 30.
“IDOT asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone,” the city wrote in a statement.
After construction is finished, the Metro Recplex, which will have a 4,000 square-foot weight room, a 5,000 square-foot “cardio room” and other amenities, will open to its members, and will open to the public shortly thereafter, according to John Arbeiter, the facility’s senior general manager.
Comments