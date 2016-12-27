Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Shiloh

Police in Shiloh are looking for a man who was captured on surveillance video during an armed robbery Friday night at a convenience store.
The robbery was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday at a Circle K located at 2411 Lebanon Ave. No injuries were reported.
A surveillance image released by the Shiloh Police Department showed one suspect, police said. The suspect was described as a black male between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6-feet tall with a medium build. Police said the person was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a dark stocking hat pulled down over his face at the time of the robbery. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and fled on foot toward the Shiloh Car Wash, located east of the store.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the robbery should call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
Comments