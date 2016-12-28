Metro-East News

December 28, 2016 9:00 AM

Biggest stories of 2016 ... Public pay, a millionaire’s bankruptcy, tragedy

Here were the 10 most-read local stories at bnd.com during 2016:

1. Public pay database: What did government workers make last year?

2. He made millions in the NBA. Now Darius Miles is bankrupt. (9/16)

3. Man who raped Swansea girl found dead in his Menard prison cell (7/26)

4. Death of 28-year-old in Clinton County attributed to flu (1/15)

5. Illinois to change how and when people receive new driver’s licenses, IDs (5/12)

6. Collinsville freshman dies after he falls in school stairwell (9/22)

7. ‘Making a Murderer’: Former metro-east cop who worked viral case says Avery is innocent (1/7)

8. Rape reported at Wild Country dance club in Collinsville (2/5)

9. Police release identities of 3 victims in fatal Belleville crash; 1 driver had license revoked for DUI (12/10)

10. Red Bud couple has their car repossessed. Here’s what happened next. (11/21)

