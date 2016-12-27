Police trying to ID five women accused in south St. Louis robbery

St. Louis police said Tuesday that they were trying to identify five females possibly involved in a burglary that was reported earlier this month inside a restaurant.
Police in a news release said “a large sum of money” was taken from a 62-year-old female living in a home below the restaurant in the 4000 block of South Grand Boulevard. According to KMOV, the incident took place at Merb’s Candies. Detectives believe one of the five suspects entered the victim’s home, which is attached to a business by a staircase in a basement, while the other suspects distracted the employees inside the business. The burglary was reported on Dec. 1 in south St. Louis.
Surveillance video allegedly showed five females entering the business. Police believe the group tried to distract employees while one member of the group, described as Suspect No. 3, went down into the home using the staircase. All five left after the one female returned from the basement. The investigation was ongoing Tuesday.
The suspects were described by police as follows:
▪ Suspect No. 1: White female, blonde hair, wearing a long black coat with fur around hood
▪ Suspect No. 2: White female, medium length dark hair, wearing a black coat, a scarf, black pants and carrying a turquoise purse
▪ Suspect No. 3: White female, wearing a burqa, a black scarf and sunglasses
▪ Suspect No. 4: White female, heavy build, dark hair, wearing dark clothing and white shoes
▪ Suspect No. 5: White female, long dark hair, wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans
Anyone who can identify the women in these photos should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Comments