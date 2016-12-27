MetroLink makes special schedule for NHL Winter Classic events

MetroLink has announced plans for special events happening at Busch Stadium as part of the NHL Winter Classic.
The MetroLink will operate on a weekend schedule for Friday’s Winter Classic Alumni game as well as Monday’s Winter Classic game between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Trains will arrive at the Stadium MetroLink Station every 10 minutes. The MetroBus will operate on a Saturday schedule for the alumni game on Dec. 31. and on a Sunday schedule for the actual Winter Classic game on Jan. 2.
Fans can park at any of the 21 free Park-Ride lots in Missouri and Illinois those days and purchase a round-trip ticket for $5. The No. 40 Broadway and No. 99 Downtown Trolley MetroBus routes will have stops near Busch Stadium.
For more information about MetroLink, visit its website at www.metrostlouis.org or contact Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345 or 618-271-2345 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Metro Transit Information will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
