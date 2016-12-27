Ice rink near Gateway Arch open to skaters until Jan. 8

Area skaters will have a chance to enjoy the “ice” through Jan. 8 during Winterfest at the Arch, which opened Tuesday.
A rink has been set up at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial in Luther Ely Smith Square, which is located between the Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse. Open skating sessions will be held daily from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The rink is made of synthetic ice, a material that replicates the feeling of skating on real ice. Visitors can use real ice skates on the 46 foot by 92 foot rink.
Several special events will also be held at the rink. Winter Whiskey Warm-Up will be held at the Old Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 30, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $150 per person. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Event will be held. A special celebration will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with fireworks over the Mississippi River at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 1, the New Year’s Day Skate and Street Hockey Tournament will be held. A tournament will consist of 24 teams split between two age brackets (7-9 years old and 10-12 years old). Games will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie and a street hockey ball. Games start at 10:30 a.m.
Skate rentals are available and cost $12 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under.
For more information about Winterfest at the Arch, visit www.archwinterfest.com.
