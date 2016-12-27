Althoff's Kyleigh Vaught (11) is tangled up with Carbondale's McKynlee Schwartz (42) in the first half of their game at the Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament. At right is Althoff teammate Andersyn Watts (10).
Okawville player Kathryn Lohman (10) is pressured by a Mascoutah player in second half action at the 39th Annual Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Carbondale's Maddie Doan (33, left) makes a grab for the ball as Althoff's Amanda Kaltwasser (2) catches a pass from a teammate at the Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament
Okawville players Kathryn Lohman (10, left) and Madison Hackstadt (22, right) grapple with Mascoutah's Daisia Davis (24, center) for a loose ball in second half action at the 39th Annual Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Althoff's Andersyn Watts shoots a free throw at the Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Okawville's Audrey Jansen (44) leaps over Mascoutah players Maiah Kelly (20, left) and Danee Strong (50) as she takes aim at the basket during a game at the Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Althoff players are introduced prior to their game against Carbondale at the Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament. Here, Kyleigh Vaught (11, center) is announced as she runs through a gauntlet of teammates and onto the court.
Okawville head coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek claps for her team during their game against Mascoutah at the 39th Annual Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Okawville's Madison Hackstadt (22) is surrounded by several Mascoutah players as she fights for a rebound during the 39th Annual Mascoutah Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament.
