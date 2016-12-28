Slight chance of rain Wednesday, more rain in weekend forecast

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday...Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday...Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday...A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday...A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday...A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
