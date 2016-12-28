25-year-old dies on Christmas after crash in metro-east

A 25-year-old man from Alton died on Christmas after a vehicle he was driving struck a tree.
The driver, Jacob E. Dailey, died at Alton Memorial Hospital, according to an obituary.
Police in East Alton told reporters that Dailey was driving a GMC Safari van on the night of Dec. 25 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near VanPreter Park. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Dailey died shortly after he was removed from the van and taken to a hospital.
The cause of the crash had not yet been determined by Tuesday.
Funeral arrangements for Dailey were still pending Wednesday with Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
