25-year-old dies on Christmas after crash in metro-east

0:36 Firefighters battle Marissa structure fire on Christmas Eve Pause

2:04 Owners hope to rebuild after fire destroys The Antique Station in Marissa

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket

0:27 A bald eagle takes flight near Breese

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

1:10 Althoff defeats Carbondale at Mascoutah Holiday Invitational