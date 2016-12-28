Don’t miss the top five BND videos from 2016

Watch this year’s most popular videos on BND.com:
Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple’s car. Here’s how he made it up to them.
Sharp increases in the cost of prescription medicine and other bills were more than a match for the fixed incomes of Stanford Kipping, 82, and his wife Patty, 70.
With several $95-a-month car payments left unpaid on their 1998 Buick, the repo man, Jim Ford of Belleville, stopped his tow truck in front of their house.
Then he did something that surely broke the hard code of ethics for repo men: He decided that he would pay off the Kippings’ debt and return their car to their driveway.
Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville
Three people died in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Centreville Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
Police said the fatalities were a Belleville resident, a Columbia resident and a Dupo resident.
Gas explosion, flames force Maryville neighborhood evacuation
In early April, a gas line explosion and towering fireball consumed construction equipment along Illinois 162 in Maryville.
A construction worker who suffered severe burns later died at the burn unit of Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
O’Fallon student has passion for singing
Kayla Fisher was just 9 years old when her grandmother took her to her first opera — “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
It sparked her interest in opera. The sophomore at O’Fallon Township High School began singing opera two years ago and was recently selected to participate in the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis 2016-17 class of Monsanto Artists-in-Training.
Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body
Nineteen searchers decided they needed to help find a woman who had been missing for three days, and they did — almost immediately.
Friends decided to take action Wednesday morning, and the group found the body of 43-year-old Portia Adams in about six minutes in a vacant field in Washington Park. Her parents confirmed the identity. Adams was reported missing Monday.
