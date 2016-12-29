MedExpress Urgent Care opens in O'Fallon

Saran Khalid hopes to spread awareness about elder abuse, domestic violence and dating violence through community presentations she is doing as part of a Girl Scout Gold Award project. She is a senior at O'Fallon High School.
During the Dec. 16 ice storm, Mary Hale of Millstadt, Illinois, thought she was suffering a heart attack when she got stuck in the ice while traveling near Concordia United Church of Christ west of Belleville. Thanks to the generosity of strangers and the power of prayer, Hale survived a harrowing experience.
Bob Ellison sings Christmas songs for the St. Louis University Family Medicine Residency Program at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital’s annual holiday party in Belleville. Ellison, of O'Fallon, retired from Band of Mid-America out of Scott Air Force Base and turned 80 in October. He continues to sing throughout the St. Louis-metropolitan area.