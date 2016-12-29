Windy day ahead in Thursday forecast, chance of rain this weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Thursday night...Clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday...Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday night...Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday...A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday night...A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday...Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night...A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Comments