Power outage reported at St. Clair Square; part of mall closed

Many stores at the St. Clair Square lost power Thursday morning in Fairview Heights.
A spokesman at the mall said Dillard’s and most of the stores were closed and without power as of 10:30 a.m. Ameren Illinois was working Thursday morning to restore power to stores affected by the outage.
Macy’s, JCPenney and Sears were not affected by the power outage and remained open.
The mall said in a Facebook post that it expected the power to return sometime after noon.
According to Ameren Illinios, 158 customers were without power in St. Clair County by 11 a.m. Most of the outages were reported in Fairview Heights.
