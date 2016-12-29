Metro-east community health center receives federal grant

The Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation has received a federal grant for its community health center in East St. Louis.
The $650,000 grant was among the $12.2 million in grants for six community health centers around the state announced by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s office.
“Community health centers provide high-quality, comprehensive medical care to thousands of Illinoisans every year,” said Durbin, a Democrat. “This investment will help community health centers across our state continue to improve health outcomes and reduce patient costs.”
Money for the grants come from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program, Durbin’s office said. Community health centers provide access to pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse and oral health services in areas where economic, geographic or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care services.
