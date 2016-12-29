Tanker car derailment at refinery

Saran Khalid hopes to spread awareness about elder abuse, domestic violence and dating violence through community presentations she is doing as part of a Girl Scout Gold Award project. She is a senior at O'Fallon High School.
Bob Ellison sings Christmas songs for the St. Louis University Family Medicine Residency Program at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital’s annual holiday party in Belleville. Ellison, of O'Fallon, retired from Band of Mid-America out of Scott Air Force Base and turned 80 in October. He continues to sing throughout the St. Louis-metropolitan area.
Ron and Ellen Beckmann win the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion hall in Nashville, Ill., after 49 weeks of drawings. The Beckmanns said they will split the money with friends. The jackpot was $377,469.