Here’s how your used and even unmatched socks can help the homeless

A Belleville podiatrist’s office is asking for the community’s help to give back to people who are homeless.
Podiatry 1st on Memorial Hospital’s Belleville campus is collecting donations of new and used socks in all sizes, shapes and colors — even the single, unmatched ones — for homeless shelters in the area.
Practice manager Julie Muehlhauser said the office increased its original goal.
“We were initially worried about our 250-pair goal,” she said. “There has been so much outreach from the community, we are hoping we can collect 1,000 pairs this season.”
Socks can be dropped off at Podiatry 1st, 4600 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Belleville, Illinois 62226. The office hopes its sock drive — called “Socks for Santa” — will become an annual charity, according to Dr. C. James Anderson.
“...It will continue to grow into a community effort,” he said. “Who knows, Socks for Cupid may be next.”
Anderson is the owner, practicing physician and founder of Podiatry 1st.
For more information, call Podiatry 1st at 618-277-9533.
