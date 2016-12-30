Sunny on Friday, slight chance of rain New Year’s Eve

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game Pause

1:04 Edwardsville vs McCluer North at Holiday Classic

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

2:11 Maroons advance to Centralia Tourney semifinal

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty