Sunny on Friday, slight chance of rain New Year’s Eve

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday night...Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday...A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 46. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday...Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night...A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday...Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
