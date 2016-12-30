Metro-East News

December 30, 2016 6:50 AM

Sunny on Friday, slight chance of rain New Year’s Eve

News-Democrat

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Friday...Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday night...Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday...A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 46. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday...Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night...A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday...Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tanker car derailment at refinery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos