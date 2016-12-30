City of Collinsville hires new fire chief

After nearly 10 months of searching for the right candidate, the Collinsville Fire Department has hired a new chief.
Kevin Edmond comes from Mentor, Ohio, near Cleveland, where he rose through the ranks since 1990 as a firefighter and paramedic, lieutenant, battalion chief and most recently a deputy chief. He began his career at Northfield Village, Ohio, in 1986 as a volunteer firefighter.
Edmond will begin his career in Collinsville on Jan. 17 and will be sworn in by the city council Jan. 9. His base salary will be $100,000, according to city spokesperson Mark Ahlvers.
The new chief was chosen through an executive search by the Illinois Fire Chief’s Association. Edmond and two other candidates went through multiple interviews and underwent an assessment of their qualifications. The search committee unanimously chose Edmond as the preferred applicant.
Though the hiring process took several months, City Manager Mitch Bair said, “I feel we have someone who is the exact fit for our needs.”
Mayor John Miller also welcomed Edmond in a written statement.
“Words cannot describe how excited I am to welcome Chief Edmond to our leadership team. As a retired Collinsville firefighter, and as the mayor, I am so pleased with this addition.”
Edmond was not immediately available for comment Friday evening.
On Dec. 12, city staff recommended Edmond for the job and approved a three-year contract. Edmond will oversee a staff of 31 sworn firefighters.
Edmond has an associate’s degree in fire science, a bachelor’s degree in technical education specialized in fire science and is working on a master’s degree in public administration.
Mentor, Ohio is roughly 30 miles northeast of Cleveland. Its population was roughly 47,000 as of the 2010 census.
