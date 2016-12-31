Cold weather expected to set in with the new year

Though temperatures will remain relatively warm through the New Year’s holiday weekend in the metro-east, cold weather is expected to hit by Tuesday night.
Here’s a look at the forecast:
Today...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Tonight...Colder. Mostly clear. Low in the mid 20s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
New Year's Day...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 40s. Light wind in the morning becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Low in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the 40s by midnight...Then near steady overnight. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Monday...Warmer...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...Then chance of rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Low in the mid 40s.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. High in the upper 40s. Temperature falling through the 40s.
Tuesday night and wednesday...Colder. Partly cloudy. Low around 20. High around 30.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 19.
Thursday and thursday night...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. High in the upper 20s. Low around 16.
Friday...Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 20s.
