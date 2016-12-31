Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes: Wally finds New Year inspiration from David Bowie, Bob Seger, REO Speedwagon

I’m not much on change but every Jan. 1, I can’t avoid it.
Change gets me every time. All my life I’ve been trying to hang out and avoid anything different, but someone else always has another idea.
Better change that attitude, young man. Time to change to a new grade. Time to change your address.
Change those diapers. Change to Medicare now that you’re almost 65. Better change up on all that salt and fried food.
Time to change the calendar once more, even though the 2017 calendar is the same as it was in 2006, 1995, 1989 and 1978 and will be in 2023 and 2045.
Where are the changes? Different pictures, I guess.
Change is all around us. We change our clothes, change our appearances, change lanes on the highways and even change our minds.
Everybody talks about change. Even rock and rollers have advice.
“Turn the page,” Bob Seger sang.
“Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. Turn and face the strange.” David Bowie said.
“If you’re tired of the same old story, turn some pages,” Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon noted.
“Nothing ever changes,” a whole lot of people have said. But if nothing ever changes, why am I paying some of my bills by punching a button on my computer? Why are the St. Louis Rams now the Los Angeles Rams? Why aren’t candy bars a dime anymore? Where did my hair go?
More like “Everything changes,” I think.
Still people persist. “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” is credited to “Unknown.”
Maybe they were thinking of rock ‘n’ roll, where artists come and go, but drugs remain the same. Or maybe old television shows becoming movies, or Illinois not only not balancing a budget but not even having a budget.
There are pages and pages of quotes about change out there. Here are a few of my favorites.
“Our ability to adapt is amazing. Our ability to change isn’t quite as spectacular.” Lisa Lutz, American author.
“Changing is what people do when they have no options left.” Holly Black, American author.
“The changes we dread most may contain our salvation.” Barbara Kingsolver, American novelist, essayist and poet.
“If we want things to stay as they are, things will have to change.” Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedus, an Italian writer.
“I’ll believe things might change for the better when I see someone fix that stupid deal at the gas station where gas prices always include nine-tenths of a cent on every gallon.” Wally Spiers, American grouch.
So, we plow along, trying to avoid change, at least the unhappy kinds. But it’s a futile effort because change always wins.
Happy New Year?
Maybe, Hopeful New Year would be a better wish — for a change.
