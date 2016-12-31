St. Louis County police say death of man hanging from tree was suicide

Police officers responded to a call of a suspicious death Saturday morning in the 2800 block of Netherton Drive and found a man who appeared to have killed himself, according to a news release from authorities.
Police responded to the call at approximately 8:10 a.m. Officers reportedly found the man had hanged himself from a tree. The man, a white male approximately 53 years old, appears to have been homeless, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Police said they would release the man’s name once they notified his next of kin.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was investigating the incident.
Comments