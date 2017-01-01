Celebrate the new year by going outside before Mother Nature remembers it’s winter

Mother Nature is doing her part to make 2017 feel like a refreshing new start. Temperatures on this New Year’s Day will reach into the mid 40s with a light wind. The first night of the new year will be about the same, although rain is likely after midnight.
If you’re planning to enjoy your Monday holiday or are headed to Busch Stadium for the Winter Classic, be sure to take your umbrella. As you head back to work Tuesday, make sure to grab your gloves and scarves as the temperatures will slide back into winter with lows bottoming out in the mid teens by the weekend.
Here’s the full forecast for week 1 of 2017:
Today…Mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. High in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Tonight…Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Light wind.
Monday…Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. High in the mid 50s. Light wind. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday night…Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening…Then slight chance of rain after midnight. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind in the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday…Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. High in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the 30s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night…Much colder. Mostly clear. Low around 20.
Wednesday…Colder. Partly cloudy. High around 30.
Wednesday night…Mostly cloudy. Low around 17.
Thursday and thursday night…Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. High in the upper 20s. Low around 12.
Friday…Mostly sunny. High in the mid 20s.
Friday night and saturday…Partly cloudy. Low around 16. High in the lower 30s.
Comments