Police searching for two men accused in early morning shooting

A 20-year-old male was shot while driving his car near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Larimore Parkway in St. Louis County early Sunday morning.
At about 1:55 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis County Police from the North County Precinct responded to the intersection after receiving a call about a shooting. The officers found a wrecked, abandoned vehicle and shortly after discovered the victim. The unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for several gunshot wounds.
Police are searching for two unknown males who are believed to have specifically targeted the victim. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.
Those with any information should called the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
