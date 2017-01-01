St. Louis County police investigating New Year’s Day murder

St. Louis County police are investigating a homicide after being called to the 5200 block of Jamestown Bay Court in Florissant at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, police found an adult male who had been shot several times. Police are working to identify the body.
The early investigation shows that a disturbance occurred within the victim’s residence prior to the shooting. Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The incident is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Comments