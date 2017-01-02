Obama’s last trip to Chicago as president will be next week

President Barack Obama will return to Chicago next week to give his farewell address.
“I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here,” the president wrote in a blog post at whitehouse.gov.
Obama will give the speech at 5 p.m. Jan. 10 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Free tickets are required and will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis Saturday at McCormick Place according to a report at wgntv.com.
Obama served as a state senator representing the 13th district from 1997 until 2004 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate replacing Peter Fitzgerald.
Obama’s last day in office is Jan. 20 when Republican President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated.
