January 3, 2017 7:24 AM

Rain expectedTuesday, but snow enters the forecast on Wednesday

The forecast for the metro-east and Southern Illinois posted Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service, including a chance that snow will accumulate Wednesday night in the region:

Tuesday ... Areas of drizzle before 9 a.m., then scattered showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 37 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night ... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night ... Snow likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday ... A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Friday night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

