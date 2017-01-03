Teenage boy found dead in Washington County on New Year’s Day

An 18-year-old was found dead in a cabin near Okawville on New Year’s Day and authorities are still investigating how the teenage boy died, according to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger.
The coroner said foul play was not suspected in the death of Dakota Ellerbusch, but that toxicology tests would be completed to determine how he died. Ellerbusch, of Ashley, had last been seen by his family on Friday night.
Styninger said the coroner’s office was called out to a cabin at 16765 Bottom Prairie Road near Okawville at 4:36 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a deceased subject found. The deceased, later identified as Ellerbusch, was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.
The Okawville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Coroner’s Office were still investigating the death on Tuesday.
