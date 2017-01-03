Granite City man charged after he allegedly shoots a man on Christmas

A 28-year-old Granite City man has been charged in connection with a Christmas morning home invasion in Caseyville where a man was shot.
Clayton D. Lawrence was charged Saturday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office with:
▪ Home invasion, discharge of a firearm proximately causing great bodily harm
▪ Aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm
▪ Unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Stephen Rice set bail for Lawrence at $500.000. He is currently being held at St. Clair County Jail.
Caseyville Police Chief Frank Moore said the home invasion occurred about 2:30 a.m. Christmas day in the 2700 block of Cliff Drive. The victim reported to police that “someone broke into his home and shot him,” Moore said.
Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital where he was treated and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, Moore said.
A police investigation identified Lawrence and another possible suspect, who has not been charged.
Both suspects allegedly entered the victim’s home with the intent to steal money that they believed he had, Moore said.
“The victim who was sleeping, woke up thinking it was one of his kids dropping off presents. He went out to the front room area where the suspects confronted him with a gun and threatened to kill him,” Moore said.
Police say Lawrence allegedly demanded money and asked where the safe was. The victim told the intruders there was no money.
“Lawrence forced the victim into the bedroom where he saw a fire safe in the closet. He demanded the key to the safe firing more than one shot at and near the victim,” Moore said.
Police say the victim, fearing the suspect was going to kill him, charged at Lawrence and struggled with him for the gun, Moore said.
“Lawrence fired several more shots, striking the victim once. The victim continued to fight with Lawrence and was able to get the gun away from him,” Moore said.
The gun didn’t have any bullets left in it, police said.
Lawrence’s alleged accomplice fled in the getaway car, according to Moore.
“Lawrence stole the victim’s car out of the driveway. It was located a shortime later engulfed in flames by the Collinsville Police Department,” he said.
Moore said police located Lawrence on Friday in the 300 block of North Main in Caseyville and arrested him. He was in a stolen vehicle from Missouri, according to police.
