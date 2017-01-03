Alton man faces attempted murder charge, 6 other felonies following shootings

An Alton man was charged with attempted murder Friday in Madison County Circuit Court in connection with two shootings, which happened minutes apart in Alton on Dec. 28.
Lyndon L. Warren, 26, was charged with seven felonies in the incidents which Alton Police Sgt. Pete Vambaketes said was “one running crime.” Vambaketes said Warren fired multiple shots during the incidents, which took place “two blocks and two minutes” apart, according to Vambaketes.
Vambaketes said only one person was struck by a bullet. That unnamed person, Vambaketes said, is in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital. Vambaketes said the person who was shot was injured as Warren attempted to rob him. The incidents each took place on Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Alton police were called to the 1800 block of Central Avenue at about 9:28 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The shooting occurred in the drive-thru area of A-Town Spot at 1813 Central Ave. and caused property damage, but there were no injuries reported.
A separate shooting took place minutes prior in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, according to police. Vambaketes said the incident took place outside Central Package Liquor, 1303 Central Ave. No one inside either business was harmed, Vambaketes said.
Warren was also charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. His next scheduled court appearance is a Jan. 13 preliminary hearing.
According to the Madison County Circuit Clerk website, Warren was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a 2013 attempted residential burglary conviction. Warren was released from prison and placed on parole on Nov. 21, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.
