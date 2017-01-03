Police searching for two teens missing since before Christmas

East St. Louis police are looking for two 15-year-old metro-east girls who have been missing since Dec. 20, police Chief Michael Hubbard said.
Shelby Lockett, of Belleville, and Lanya Chalmers, of East St. Louis, were last seen leaving Lockett’s father’s home through their front bedroom window in East St. Louis between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
Lockett’s father filed a missing person’s report at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
Lockett is described as a light-skinned black female, 5-foot-9-inches tall and 235 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white blouse, pink sweater and blue jeans. She has long, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Chalmers is described as a light-brown-skinned black female, 5-foot-9-inches tall and 204 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has the word “pink” tattooed on her left thigh.
Lockett’s mother, Shantez Lockett, said an unnamed person reached out to her on Facebook to say her daughter had asked if she could shower at her residence.
“I am worried about my baby. She’s only 15 years old,” Shantez Lockett said.
Hubbard said East St. Louis police believe the girls could be in St. Louis, and St. Louis police are assisting with the search.
Anyone with any information should call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
